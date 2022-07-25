The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 application correction window has been re-opened. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms till July 26 at trb.tn.nic.in.

The candidates will not be able to make changes to the mobile number, email ID, fields that may change their eligibility, and their choice of Paper I and Paper II.

“Candidates need to ensure that once they have updated the details (data entry, documents, etc) they need to click on ‘Submit Button on the Preview Page’ without which their changes will not be accepted. If they do not click on submit, then the old details will only be considered,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes for TNTET 2022 applications

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (TNTET) - 2022 -Edit Option for TET Application” Click on “Click here for Edit Option for TET Application” Login and make changes to the fields Preview the form and submit the changes

Direct link to TNTET 2022 correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.