National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The AIAPGET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 in two shifts — Shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

AIAPGET 2022 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The candidates can check/download their exam city slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly,” the NTA notice.

Steps to download NTA AIAPGET exam city slip:

Visit official website aiapget.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Advance Intimation of Examination City’ Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The AIAPGET exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NTA AIAPGET 2022 exam city slip.