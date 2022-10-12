Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards today for various posts to be held on October 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC will conduct the Written Examinations (CBT online) for several posts including Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director of Horticulture on October 21. The exam will be held in a single session (9.00 AM to 12 noon) on May 14 and in two sessions (9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM) on May 15.

Here’s APPSC exam schedule 2022.

Steps to apply for APPSC admit card 2022:

Visit official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Download Hall ticket’ section Login using User ID, Password and Captcha The APPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download APPSC hall ticket 2022.