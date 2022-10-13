The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB PNST 2021 exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18 to fill 810 vacant seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh. The exam is conducted for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

Based on the scores of PNST 2021, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted for the academic session 2021-22.

Here’s MP PEB PNST 2021 rulebook.

Steps to download MP PNST admit card 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021’

Enter Application No (Max 13 digits), Date of Birth and SEARCH The MPPEB PNST admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MP PNST admit card 2022.