Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of Odisha Education Service Officer in Group B. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OES exam 2022 will be held on November 26 and 27 at five zones viz. Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The written exam will be held in a single session on November 26 and two sessions on November 27.

OPSC OES exam schedule Exam date Session 1 Session 2 November 26 ---- General English

(Descriptive type)

2.30 to 4.30 PM November 27 General Knowledge

(Objective type OMR based)

10.00 AM to 12 noon Education

(Objective type OMR based)

2.30 to 4.30 PM



OPSC has notified a total of 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officer in Group B services under the School and Mass Education Department.

Selection Process

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of three papers and to be held in Cuttack. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 150 marks.