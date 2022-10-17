The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will soon close the online application window for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 (2nd). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bseodisha.ac.in till October 19, 2022.

The date for downloading the admit card and the date of examination shall be notified in due course of time.

OTET is applicable to all candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks and to all candidates pursuing the final year of the teacher training courses before the date of publication of advertisement for conducting OTET who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt., private aided schools and private unaided schools in the State of Odisha.

Eligibility

Category A: Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed.). Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

Category B: Graduation and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) or graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 year bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for BSE OTET 2022

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in Click on OTET 2022 application link— Paper 1/Paper 2 Click on the registration link and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

OTET Examination

The OTET 2021 examination will consist of two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examinations will be conducted for 2.5 hours each. The Papers will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.

