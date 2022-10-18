The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for Assistant Audit Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till October 28, 2022. The edit window will open from October 24 to 28, 2022.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 5 to 7, 2022. A total of 1696 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for AAO Main exam 2022

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on AAO Main application link Login using Username ID and password Fill the application form, pay the fee and submit Download form and take a printout

