Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Mains examination schedule for the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check the detailed schedule available on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the notification, the HPAS Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 21, 2022.

The HPPSC HPAS prelim exam 2021 was held on October 16. The result will be announced next month through which candidates will be shortlisted for the Main exam.

The HPAS 2021 exam is being conducted for recruitment to 29 posts in different state government departments.