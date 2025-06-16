The Board of Assam State School Education (ASSEB) has announced the HSLC Compartment Result 2025 today, June 16, 2025 Students who took the compartment exams, conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025, can now view their results on the official website sebaonline.org .

As per a report by Times of India, the digital marksheet issued by SEBA includes key information such as the student’s full name, roll number, school details, subject-wise marks, total score, and division. It also features remarks, grade points (if applicable), and the official SEBA seal with a digital signature.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Compartment result 2025

Visit the official website: https://www.sebaonline.org Click on the link for HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Enter your roll number to view your result Download the mark sheet for future use

Direct link to Assam HSLC Compartment result 2025.

To pass the Assam HSLC Compartment exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

Division Classification Division Marks Distinction 500 and above First division 300 - 399 Second division 200 - 299 Third division 150 - 199

Students scoring below 150 marks are considered not passed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.