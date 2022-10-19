The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant in Narcotics Division of Forensic Science Laboratory, WB. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till November 11. The edit window will open from November 12 to 18, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies, of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Senior Scientific Officer, 4 for Scientific Assistant, and 4 for Laboratory Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Senior Scientific Officer and Scientific Assistant is 36 years and 39 years, respectively. The upper age limit for the Laboratory Assistant post is 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Scientific Officer: A Second class Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University or equivalent and five years’ experience of analytical methods and research.

Scientific Assistant: A Degree in Science having Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University or equivalent and two years’ experience in laboratory work.

Laboratory Assistant: A Degree in Science of a recognized University or a pass certificate in Higher Secondary Examination with Science subjects having one year’s experience in analytical work in a Scientific Laboratory.

Fee

The applicant fee for the post of SSO is Rs 210, whereas Rs 160 is applicable to the posts of Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the Exam Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download application form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.