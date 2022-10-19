UPPCL AE admit card 2022 released at upenergy.in; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.
Candidates can check exam details available on the admit card. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upenergy.in
- On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab
- Click on the admit card link for “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” posts
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.