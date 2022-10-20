Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 7692 Clerk, Steno and other posts
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in.
Bihar Civil Court will today, October 20, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies at Bihar Civil Courts. Applicants can check the individual advertisements at the official websites.
Vacancy Details
- Clerk: 3325
- Stenographer: 1562
- Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1132
- Peon/Orderly: 1673
Here’s Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022 notification.
Eligibility Criteria
|Post
|Age (as on Sept 1, 2022)
|Educational qualification
|Clerk
|Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40
|Bachelor's degree; knowledge of computer
|Stenographer
|Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40
|Bachelor's degree; certificate of stenography
|Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer
|Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40
|Bachelor's degree; certificate in English and Hindi typing
|Peon/Orderly
|Male- 18-37; Female- 18-40
|Class 10 pass
Exam Fee
For Clerk, Stenographer, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: Rs 800 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 600 (SC/ST/PWD).
For Peon/Orderly: Rs 600 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 300 (SC/ST/PWD).
Steps to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022:
- Visit official website districts.ecourts.gov.in
- Go to ‘High Court’– ‘Patna’ – ‘Recruitment’
- Click on the apply link for Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader
- Go to Registration form and fill all necessary details
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022.
Selection Process
Clerk, Peon, Court Reader: Preliminary Test, written test, interview.
Stenographer: Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.