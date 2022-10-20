Bihar Civil Court will today, October 20, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website districts.ecourts.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7692 vacancies at Bihar Civil Courts. Applicants can check the individual advertisements at the official websites.

Vacancy Details

Clerk: 3325

Stenographer: 1562

Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1132

Peon/Orderly: 1673

Here’s Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria Post Age (as on Sept 1, 2022) Educational qualification Clerk Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40 Bachelor's degree; knowledge of computer Stenographer Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40 Bachelor's degree; certificate of stenography Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer Male- 21-37; Female- 21-40 Bachelor's degree; certificate in English and Hindi typing Peon/Orderly Male- 18-37; Female- 18-40 Class 10 pass

Exam Fee

For Clerk, Stenographer, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: Rs 800 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 600 (SC/ST/PWD).

For Peon/Orderly: Rs 600 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 300 (SC/ST/PWD).

Steps to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022:

Visit official website districts.ecourts.gov.in Go to ‘High Court’– ‘Patna’ – ‘Recruitment’ Click on the apply link for Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader Go to Registration form and fill all necessary details Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bihar Civil Court recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

Clerk, Peon, Court Reader: Preliminary Test, written test, interview.

Stenographer: Preliminary Test, written test, steno test and viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.