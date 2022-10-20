The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the category-wise cut-off score of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Board conducted the NEET PG 2022 exam on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1. The minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.

NEET PG is held for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

The notice said: “Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-PG 2022 Rank as published on 01-06-2022.”

Here’s NEET PG cut-off 2022 notice.