The admit card for IIM Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 will be released next week. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in from October 27, 5.00 PM onwards.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions.

Steps to download IIM CAT 2022 admit card: