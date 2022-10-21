Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Block Social Security Officer (BSSO) 2022. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from October 22 onwards.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted across the State from November 3 to 8, 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE). The exam will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of a total of 100 marks.

“Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during the conduct of examination,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 Block Social Security Officer posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on BSSO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.