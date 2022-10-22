Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will release the admit card for the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Main exam 2021 today, October 22. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 29 and November 1 at Panchkula. The exam will be held for candidates who cleared the HCS Prelim 2021 in July. The result was announced on August 9.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

HPSC HCS Main Exam Schedule Date & Day Time Name of paper October 29 (Saturday) 8.30 to 11.30 AM General studies October 29 (Saturday) 2.30 to 5.30 PM Hindi November 1 (Tuesday) 8.30 to 11.30 AM English November 1 (Tuesday) 2.30 to 5.30 PM Optional subject

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on HCS Main 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.