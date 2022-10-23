The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys of the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase IV exams. Candidates can download the Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The UGC NET exam 2022 was held in multiple phases wherein phase 4 was conducted from October 8-14.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The last day to challenge is October 24 (11.00 PM).

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA said.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Click on the answer key link under ‘Candidate Activity’ Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The UGC NET answer key will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses.

Direct link to download UGC NET answer key 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)-Phase IV for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.