The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP ADDET 2022 will be conducted on October 29 and 30 in two sessions on both days: 9.00 to 11.0 AM and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh. This year, 415 seats are on offer.

Steps to download MP ADDET admit card 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to admit card link for ADDET 2022 Enter Application No (Max 13 digits), Date of Birth and SEARCH The MP PAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPPEB ADDET admit card 2022.