Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card today for the Auditor (Mains) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Auditor Main written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 3 and 4. In total, 4259 candidates have qualified for the Auditor Main exam.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 Auditor vacancies. The selection of the candidates for Auditor posts will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview round.

