Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE Electrical written exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6 from 3.00 to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) vacancies at H.P State Electricity Board Limited.

Steps to download HPPSC AE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” link Key in your User ID and password and submit The HPPSC AE Electrical admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download HPPSC AE admit card 2022.