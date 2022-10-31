Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 7 upto 5.00 PM. The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 30, 2022.

“Objections, if any, (alongwith documentary proof) in respect of provisional key, received in the office of the Commission from the appeared candidate(s) in person/ by post/ through courier within seven days time i.e., upto 7-11-2022 (upto 5.00 PM) on the proforma enclosed at end, will only be entertaied. No E-mail/other mode of receipt of objections will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Answer Key Naib Tehsildar (Prelim.) Examination-2021 held on 30-10-2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.