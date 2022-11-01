Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Food Safety Officer (FSO) in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC FSO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 7 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

Here’s TSPSC FSO exam notice.

Steps to download TSPSC FSO hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on FSO 2022 admit card link Key in your TSPSC ID and Date of Birth and submit

The TSPSC FSO hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download TSPSC FSO admit card 2022.