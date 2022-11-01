The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts to be held on November 29. Candidates can check and download the schedule at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB will conduct the computer-based test (CBT) exams for the posts of Horticulture Technician and Junior Stenographer/ Junior Scale Stenographer/ Personal Assistant on November 29. The date of admit card will be issued later.

The exam will be conducted for 216 Stenographer posts and 198 Horticulture Technician grade 4 (Advt 5 of 2021).

Here’s JKSSB CBT exam schedule 2022.