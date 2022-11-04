Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of the NTPC Computer-Based Typing Skill Test. Candidates can check the notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC typing tests were held from August 12 onwards for candidates who cleared the RRB NTPC CBT-2 for Level 5, 2.

Steps to check RRB NTPC typing test result:



Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): RESULT of CBTST Enter Registration Number, date of birth and submit The RRB NTPC typing test result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check RRB NTPC typing test result.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.