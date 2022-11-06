Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main examination 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC APO Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 12 to 15 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 3995 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the APO Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Direct link to the APO Main 2020 exam schedule.

