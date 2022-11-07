Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will open the online edit window for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department. Regsitered candidates will be able to edit their applications on the official website tspsc.gov.in from November 10 to 12.

“If the candidate changes the status from ‘un-employee to employee’, they have to pay Rs.120/- Examination fee. 5) If candidates have made correction in their Bio-data they have to upload relevant certificate i.e., Name, Gender or Date of birth,” the notice said.

The TSPSC EO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts. Online applications were invited in September. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of December 2022.

The edit window will be open from 10.00 AM, November 10 to 5.00 PM November 12.

