Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date of Paper II for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JHT Paper 2 exam 2022 will be held on December 4. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course.

A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the descriptive paper (Paper-II) as per the result announced for SSC JHT Paper 1 exam.

Here’s SSC JHT paper 2 exam notice.

The SSC JHT exam is held as an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.