Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) exam 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 14, 2022. Applicants can submit their suggestions to the Commission in person, by post, or through courier within seven days of the release of the answer key.

The HPPSC AE Electrical written exam was conducted on November 6 from 3.00 to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) vacancies at H.P State Electricity Board Limited.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key to the post of Asstt. Engineer – Electrical (HPSEBL) , Screening Test held on : 06.11.2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

