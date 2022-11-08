Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Prelim Examination 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C prelim exam 2022 was held on November 5. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in February and March 2023.

The MPSC Group C answer keys have been released for all sets. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till November 12. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Group C answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Group C Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Group C answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group C answer key 2022.