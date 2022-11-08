Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified vacancies for the post of District Commandant under Advt No 28/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in from November 9 to 29.

HPSC has notified 6 vacancies for District Commandant (Group-B) in Haryana Home Guards & Civil Defence. The pay scale for the post is Rs 9300-34800+5400.

Here’s HPSC District Commandant recruitment 2022 notification 28/2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-27 years as on October 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Graduates having Home Guards / Civil Defence or NCC certificate or Military services. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric or its equivalent.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.