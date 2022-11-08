Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the examinations for the post of Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer. The revised exam schedule will be released later. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 18, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management posts. BPSC exams will conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer exams on November 12 and 13. The time will be from 12 noon to 2.00 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 286 posts of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer under the Urban Development and Housing Department. BPSC will recruit candidates based on a written exam.

Here’s BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management exam notice.

Steps to download BPSC admit card 2022

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card link The BPSC Sanitary and Waste Management admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.