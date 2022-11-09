The IIM Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 mock test link has been activated. Registered candidates can take the test via the link available at iimcat.ac.in.

“The Mock Test contains selected questions from previous years’ Common Admission Test (CAT) papers with an aim to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console. The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutes for the nonPwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2022 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions. Please note that CAT 2022 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra,” reads the notification.

CAT 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes and there will be three sessions.

IIM CAT 2022 mock test link

Visit official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on “CAT 2022 Mock Test Link” Click on the link and login to the portal Submit and take the test Once done, submit the test

Direct link to take CAT 2022 mock test link.

Direct link to take CAT 2022 mock test link (For PwD Candidates (Blindness and Low Vision).

Direct link to take CAT 2022 mock test link (For Other PwD Candidates).

