Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG 2022. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment from the official website kea.kar.nic.in using their CET number.

The registration process commenced on November 4 and concluded on November 6, 2022. The mock seat allotment result was declared on November 7, 2022.

Steps to download Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 result

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on “UG NEET -2022 First Round Allotment Result” link Key in your login details and submit Check the result Download for future reference

Direct link to check Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.