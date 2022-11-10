Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result declared at kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG 2022. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment from the official website kea.kar.nic.in using their CET number.
The registration process commenced on November 4 and concluded on November 6, 2022. The mock seat allotment result was declared on November 7, 2022.
Steps to download Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 result
- Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “UG NEET -2022 First Round Allotment Result” link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check the result
- Download for future reference
