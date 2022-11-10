The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will start the online application process for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Factories today, November 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till December 1, 2022. The edit window will open from November 12 to 18, 2022.

The WBPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 vacancies of Inspector of Factories in WB Factories Service under the Labour Department, WB.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not more than 36 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent; and (ii) At least 5 (five) years experience in an Engineering Workshop or Plant of repute.

Fee

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the application form for future reference

