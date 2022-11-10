Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has deferred the certificate verification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. As per the notification, the CV is scheduled to be conducted in the month of December.

“The exact date and schedule of certificate verification shall be notified later. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in to know updates in this regard,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the CV was scheduled to be conducted from November 18 to 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.