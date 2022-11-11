Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). The DV is scheduled to be conducted from November 14 to 18, 2022. The applicants will have to bring their original documents/ self-attested photo copy of documents at the time of verification.

“The candidates are required to reach the office of OPSC at 19, Dr. P. K. Parija Road, Cuttack—753001 30 minutes before to commencement of document verification,” reads the notification. A total of 1104 candidates have qualified to appear for the DV round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 796 ASO posts in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9).

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer (Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.