Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer Sanskrit exams are scheduled to be conducted from November 15 to 17 in two shifts 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection.

Steps to download RPSC Sanskrit Department admit card 2022:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on School Lecturer Admit Card link (when available) Go to ‘Get Admit Card’ button and Enter Application No, Date Of Birth and submit The RPSC School Lecturer admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RPSC School Lecturer admit card 2022.