OSSC Junior Mining Officer admit card 2022 released
The OSSC Junior Mining Officer exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 20.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card link for the post of Junior Mining Officer. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The OSSC Junior Mining Officer exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 20. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 26 vacancies for the post of Junior Mining Officer.
Steps to download OSSC admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Admit card link for Junior Mining Officer
- Key in your login details and submit
- The OSSC Junior Mining Officer admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference