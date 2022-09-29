OSSC exam calendar for October and November 2022 released
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of October and November 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.
“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of October and November-2022. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.
The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.
The OSSC CGL 2021 exam (Paper I and Paper II) will be held from October 11 to 20 through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode. The admit card will be released on October 1.
OSSC exam calendar 2022
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|OSSC CGL 2021
|Main written exam
|October 11-20
|Sub Inspector of Traffic-2021
|PST/PET
|October 29
|Junior Clerk-cum-Typist 2019
|Certificate verification
|October fourth week
|Block Social Security Officer
|Preliminary exam
|November 3-8
|Sub Inspector of Traffic-2021
|Certificate verification
|November 4
|Senior Cameraman, Photographer, Indexer & Asst Operator
|Main written exam
|November 12
|Junior Executive Assistant 2022
|Language Test
|November 15-19
|Group C Technical Posts-2019
|Trade Test
|November 9-11
|Junior Mining Officer 2022
|Written test
|November 20
|OSSC CGL 2021
|Certificate verification
|November 18-22
|Group C Technical Posts-2019
|Certificate verification
|Last week of November