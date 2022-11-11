The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the provisional select list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 under the Agnipath scheme. Ccandidates can check their result online at the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The IAF Agniveeryavu phase 1 online exam was held from July 24 onwards.

Candidates whose names appear in Provisional Select List (PSL) are not guaranteed enrolment. “Enrolment List will be tentatively published on 25-11-2022 and instructions for the same will be published in the column ‘Instructions for the Candidates’ on the first page of the Enrolment List.” the result notice said.

“The provisional select list is displayed as per the merit position of the candidates and it includes more number of candidates than the actual vacancy to cater for deficiencies that may arise on the day of enrollment due to absenteeism, medical unfitness, unwillingness, etc,” the notice adds.

Visit official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Go to ‘Announcements’ and click on link for Provisional Select List Select subject and list (PSL/not in PSL) The IAF Agniveer result will appear on screen Download and check.

The Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing ranks and up to 25% of each specific batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of IAF after four years.