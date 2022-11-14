UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal 2022 registration deadline extended till November 20
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has extended the deadline to apply online for recruitment to the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till November 20.
The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The minimum age for both posts is 21 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Patwari and Lekhpal is 28 years and 35 years.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised Universed.
Here’s UKPSC Patwari Lekhpal recruitment 2022 notification.
Steps to apply for UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022: Advertisement and Syllabus (Recruitment)”
- Click on the application link
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference