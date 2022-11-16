Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon reopen the application window for the post of Occupational Therapist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from November 18 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 17, 2022.

Candidates who already have submitted their online applications can make changes to their forms by paying the fee of Rs 500. The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Occupational Therapist.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy from an Institute recognized by Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.