The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the exam dates for the NEET MDS 2023 and FMGE December 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2023 exam will be held on March 1, 2023, as per the new schedule. The exam was earlier scheduled on January 8.

“The Dental Council of India has now communicated the decision of its Executive Committee taken in its meeting held on 7th November 2022 wherein it has been decided to conduct the NEET-MDS 2023 in the month of March 2023. Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1 st March 2023,” the notice said.

The information bulletin and online application form for NEET-MDS 2023 shall be published on NBEMS website in due course.

Here’s NEET MDS 2023 postponement notice.

On the other hand, the FMGE December 2022 will now be held on January 20, 2023, at the timings indicated in the information bulletin for FMGE December 2022.

The decision to defer the FMGE exam previously scheduled on December 4 was taken due to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on the same day.

Candidates will be able to access the Demo test tentatively from January 10, 2023, onwards. The admit cards for FMGE December 2022 shall now be issued on January 13 and the result will be declared by February 10, 2023.

Read the notice attached below for more details.

Here’s FMGE December 2022 exam postponement notice.