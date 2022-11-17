The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Clerk (Accounts). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisements” tab Now click on “Link to download Admit Card for the written exam dated 19/11/2022 for the post of Clerk Accounts” Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk Accounts admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.