Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key and marks secured in the Odisha Judicial Service Examination (Preliminary) 2021. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 27, 2022, from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Keys and Marks Secured in the Preliminary Examination - Odisha Judicial Service Examination - 2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.