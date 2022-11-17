Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the physical exam schedule of the Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Fireman/AFO exam was held on January 29 and the results were declared on April 18. Shortlisted candidates have been called for the physical tests and practical exams.

The physical and practical exam for the post of AFO will be held from November 28 to December 16 in Jaipur district while the tests for Fireman will be organised between November 38 and December 8 in all districts of Rajasthan.

Here’s RSMSSB Fireman/AFO PET exam schedule.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts. The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October last year.