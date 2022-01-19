Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the examination for the posts of Assistant Fire Officer and Fireman 2021 on January 29, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from January 21, 2022. Applicants are advised to reach the exam hall 1 hour 30 minutes prior to the examination.

The recruitment exam will consist of a total of 220 marks, of which the written exam will consist 70 marks and the Physical and Experimental exam will consist 150 marks. The applicants from unreserved category and reserved category are required to score 33% and 28%, respectively to appear for the physical and experimental test.

Here’s the exam notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on link for Fireman/Asst Fire Officer 2021 Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 629 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman posts.

The online application process for the posts was conducted in September and October this year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.