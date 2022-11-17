DSSSB AE admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam admit card for the posts of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Director under Advt 01/2021. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The DSSSB AE and AD exam will be held on November 25 (Friday) in two shifts — 8.30 to 10.30 AM and 12.30 to 1.30 PM.
The name of the examination centre, date and time shall be mentioned in the e-admit card.
Direct link to DSSSB AE exam schedule.
Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD E-ADMIT CARDS FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM ON DATED 21-11-2022 FOR THE POST CODE 22/22, 29/22 AND 30/22’
- Enter Application Number, date of birth and submit
- The DSSSB AE admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.