Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Exam 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE Civil exam under Advt 07/2020 is scheduled to be conducted on November 10 and 11. Candidates can send objections, if any, by post to the answer key till November 30.

Steps to download BPSC AE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination answer key link

The BPSC AE answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Provisional Answer Keys – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.

:: General English

:: General Hindi

:: General Studies

:: General Engineering Science

:: Civil Engineering, Paper-V

:: Civil Engineering, Paper-VI