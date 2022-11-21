Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the provisional answer key for Group 3 and 2 (sub-group 2) combined recruitment examinations. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, again the released answer key till November 24 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The MPPEB Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 was held from November 6-12. The MPPEB Group 2 exam was conducted on November 19.

Steps to download MPPEB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 2, 3 answer key link Choose exam under ‘RECRUITMENT TEST’ Key in your Roll No and TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB answer key will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the MPPEB Group 2 answer key 2022.

Direct link to download the MPPEB Group 3 answer key 2022.